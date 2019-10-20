Home

Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park,
2301 Ramsey Street,
Fayetteville, NC
Hannelore K. Phillips


1928 - 2019
Hannelore K. Phillips Obituary
Hannelore K. Phillips
Fayetteville—Hannelore K. Phillips, age 91, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully October 17, 2019 at Womack Army Hospital.
She was born March 9, 1928 in Germany, the daughter of the late George and Greta Seimer. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband Charlie R. Phillips; daughter, Barbara P. McKerrell; and brother, Horst Seimer.
Mrs. Phillips was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and home.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Greg Phillips of Fayetteville, NC; sister-in-law, Ursel Seimer of Germany and other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main Street, Hope Mills, NC. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family. 910.424.3700
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
