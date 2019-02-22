Home

Hapsie Gertrude Averitte

Hapsie Gertrude Averitte Obituary
Hapsie Gertrude Averitte
Fayetteville — Hapsie Gertrude Averitte, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Village Green Health & Rehabilitation. An avid gardener, she was born June 23, 1924 to John T. Garner and Doretha Hulon Garner.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Kriner (Charles) of Hope Mills, NC, Joan Miller (Brian) of Loganville, GA, and Nancy Lockridge of Fayetteville, NC; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family memorial.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
