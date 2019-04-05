|
Hardin Brown, Sr.
Red Springs — Mr. Hardin Brown age 85, of Red Springs was born on May 20, 1933 in Robeson County to the late Ms. Emma Brown and passed peacefully on April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service is planned for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Saint Joseph Miracle Revival Center, Daniel McLeod Rd., Red Springs, NC .Interment will follow in Alloway Cemetery, Red Springs, North Carolina
Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his wife Annie Pearl Ross McLean Brown, two sons, Colen Ross, Retired Master Sergeant John McLean, one daughter Mary Price, two brothers, James Walter Ferguson and Walter Brown, two sisters, Ruth Brown McNeill and Beatrice Ferguson, a grandson, Kareem Gibson two granddaughters, Yvonne Campbell and Erica Perez a great grandson, Khristan McLean and one daughter-in-law, Bessie L. Ross.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sons: Retired Master Sergeant Manse Ross, James Melvin, Michael Ross and wife Cynthia, Gary McLean and wife Tasha, Larry Brown and wife Lagirtha, Freddie Brown and wife Pam and Ronnie Wade all of Red Springs, North Carolina, Sergeant Hardin Brown Jr., and wife Kim of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Terry T. Brown of Maxton, North Carolina, his daughters Frances Henderson and husband Edward of Red Springs, North Carolina, Bert Hutchinson and husband Virgil of Maxton, North Carolina, and Annie Brown of Red Springs North Carolina.
Grandchildren he reared as his own in the home, Kendrick McLean and wife Kelli of Lumberton, North Carolina, Major Damien R. McLean and wife Brandi of Red Springs, North Carolina, Edward Henderson II, Anitra Brown, Mackenzie Brown, Jarred Brown all of Red Springs, North Carolina, Jantzen McLean and wife Samantha of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and Freddie Brown, Jr., of Red Springs, North Carolina; one brother, Charles Ferguson and wife Alease, of Red Springs, North Carolina. fifty-eight grandchildren, 100 great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
VISITATION will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home 812 S Main St Red Springs, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019