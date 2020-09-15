1/1
Hardy B. Parker Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hardy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hardy B. Parker, Jr.
Fayetteville—Hardy B. "H.B. Parker, Jr. was born in Sampson County, North Carolina to the late Hardie B. and Louetta Chance Parker on July 03, 1940 and transitioned on September 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
H.B. graduated from E.E. Smith High School in 1959 and later attended barber school.
He was a member on Second Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and trustee. He had a brilliant mind for business and opened several in the city, including Parkers Barber Shop.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Nedrick and daughters, Nashira Rozier (Richard) and Natasha Parker. Two loving nieces, Nelva Usher and Tyann Ayes along with five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private funeral services will be conducted on Friday at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations Chapel. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7pm with face mask and social distancing required.
A Service of Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved