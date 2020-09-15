Hardy B. Parker, Jr.Fayetteville—Hardy B. "H.B. Parker, Jr. was born in Sampson County, North Carolina to the late Hardie B. and Louetta Chance Parker on July 03, 1940 and transitioned on September 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.H.B. graduated from E.E. Smith High School in 1959 and later attended barber school.He was a member on Second Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and trustee. He had a brilliant mind for business and opened several in the city, including Parkers Barber Shop.He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Nedrick and daughters, Nashira Rozier (Richard) and Natasha Parker. Two loving nieces, Nelva Usher and Tyann Ayes along with five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Private funeral services will be conducted on Friday at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations Chapel. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park.A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7pm with face mask and social distancing required.A Service of Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.