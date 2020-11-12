Harley Charles-Irvin Bower
FAYETTEVILLE—Harley Charles-Irvin Bower, 26, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Harley attended Terry Sanford High School and Fayetteville Technical Community College. He worked in the Hospitality industry as a Desk Clerk where his contagious smile and genuine kindness served him well. Harley was loyal to a fault and had a wacky sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He was pursuing an interest in day trading with stocks and bonds as a career.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Irvin Edwards, III; grandfather, Irvin Edwards, Jr., his great uncle, Robert Pearson; and his father Charles Edward Bower.
Harley is survived by his mother, Ellen Edwards Bower; his brother, Christopher Bower; grandmother, Florence Edwards; great uncle, Albert T. Pearson, Jr. and wife Suzanne; great aunt, Sandra Pearson; great great aunt, Anne Varley, cousins, Robert Varley, Peggy V. Markham, Gail Varley, Fred Varley, Kathy Pearson Stanford and sons, Colin and Kyle; Mary Geshel Johnson and son, Jack; Robert Pearson and children Cameron and Ava, Paul Dixon, Gail P. Greenlaw, Eunice P. Rehume, Nancy Cheek Britt; many beloved friends and neighbors; and his faithful Labrador, Remy.
A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church.
