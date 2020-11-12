1/1
Harley Charles-Irvin Bower
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harley Charles-Irvin Bower
FAYETTEVILLE—Harley Charles-Irvin Bower, 26, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Harley attended Terry Sanford High School and Fayetteville Technical Community College. He worked in the Hospitality industry as a Desk Clerk where his contagious smile and genuine kindness served him well. Harley was loyal to a fault and had a wacky sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He was pursuing an interest in day trading with stocks and bonds as a career.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Irvin Edwards, III; grandfather, Irvin Edwards, Jr., his great uncle, Robert Pearson; and his father Charles Edward Bower.
Harley is survived by his mother, Ellen Edwards Bower; his brother, Christopher Bower; grandmother, Florence Edwards; great uncle, Albert T. Pearson, Jr. and wife Suzanne; great aunt, Sandra Pearson; great great aunt, Anne Varley, cousins, Robert Varley, Peggy V. Markham, Gail Varley, Fred Varley, Kathy Pearson Stanford and sons, Colin and Kyle; Mary Geshel Johnson and son, Jack; Robert Pearson and children Cameron and Ava, Paul Dixon, Gail P. Greenlaw, Eunice P. Rehume, Nancy Cheek Britt; many beloved friends and neighbors; and his faithful Labrador, Remy.
A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved