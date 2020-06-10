Harley Grayson Herring
1956 - 2020
Harley Grayson Herring
Hope Mills—Harley Grayson Herring, 64, of Hope Mills, passed away on June 8, 2020.
Harley was born on February 21, 1956 to Joann Evans Herring and the late Wade Columbus Herring, Jr.
He is survived by two brothers; Gary R. Herring and wife, Jeanette and Terry C. Herring and wife, Wanda; and very special companion, Michelle Smith.
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Chapel at 2 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
