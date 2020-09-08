Harlis "Paul" Rogers
Fayetteville—Mr. Harlis "Paul" Rogers of Fayetteville went into the presence of his Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 80.
Paul was born in Lenoir City, TN on September 21, 1939, to the late Johnny D. Rogers and Mattie Seay Smith. All throughout his lifetime, Paul was a hard-working family man. Paul was a faithful member of LaFayette Baptist Church. He loved music, cooking and enjoyed helping others, especially the elderly. Christmas was Paul's favorite time of the year. During this time he would make fruit baskets and deliver them to the ones he took care of. Throughout his lifetime he worked for Pepsi as well as Merita Bread Company where he retired. After his retirement, Paul continued to work. He was employed with Ed's Tire, UPS, and also served as a traffic control officer. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Rickey Harvey and his sister, Ginger Woolston.
Paul is survived by his wife, Janet Rogers, of Fayetteville; his children, Glenn Decker of Charlotte, Tammy Hall (Gene) of Summerville, SC, Danny Decker of Wilmington, Cordellia "Missy" Johnson (Philip) of Charlotte, Johnny Paul Rogers of Lewiston, ID, Ariana Rogers of Fayetteville, Judy Jones of Clarksville, AR, Jon Hyatt (Lila) of Fayetteville, Chris Hyatt (Virginia) of Fayetteville, Jennifer Garcia of Hope Mills; his sisters, Judy Purdy of Lenoir, TN, Josie Smith (Randall), and Carolyn Rogers of Orlando, FL; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at LaFayette Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cumberland County Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Sue Morgan for her dedicated service to Paul as well as Cape Fear Valley Hospice.
In memory of Paul, memorials may be made to LaFayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 and/or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
