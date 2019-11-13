|
|
Harold Bryant
Autryville—Mr. Harold Junior Bryant,65 of Autryville passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 17, at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Larry West officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Bryant was a native of Robeson County, the son of the late Evans Junior and Hilda Irene Peterson Bryant.. He was a painter.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Bryant of the home; son, Jason Elliot Bryant and wife, Kathie of Autryville; daughter, Heather Lynn Thompson and husband, Sampson of Autryville; two sisters, Patricia Atwood and husband, Mike of Lumber Bridge, Cynthia Bryant of Pawleys Island, SC; three brothers, Evans Lee Bryant of White Oak, Christopher Stewart Bryant and wife, Thelma and Dayton Allen Bryant and wife, Patricia all of Autryville; four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:50 PM Sunday at Concord Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019