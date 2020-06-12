Harold Chavis
Wagram— Harold William Chavis, 70, passed June 11, 2020. Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A time of viewing will be prior to the service on Monday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Chavis Family Cemetery in Rowland .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.