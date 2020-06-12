Harold Chavis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Chavis
Wagram— Harold William Chavis, 70, passed June 11, 2020. Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A time of viewing will be prior to the service on Monday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Chavis Family Cemetery in Rowland .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved