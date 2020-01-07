|
Harold Durant Clark
Fayetteville—Harold Durant Clark, 70, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Harold was the youngest son of Alice and Durant Clark. He is survived by his son, Jamie Clark of Arkansas, his brother, James E. Clark of Hope Mills, and his sister, Carolyn Ratley of Fayetteville. Harold served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch basketball, football, and baseball on television. A memorial service to honor his life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Family Community Baptist Church, 3915 Camden Road, at 1:00 P. M. Family visitation will be at the same location prior to the service starting at 12:00 P.M.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020