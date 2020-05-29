Harold Lee Brigman Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Lee Brigman, Sr.
Fayetteville—Master Sergeant Retired US Air Force Harold Lee Brigman Sr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Harold was born October 10, 1934 in Robeson County, NC to the late Dora and Curtis Brigman.
He was an Air Force veteran. Harold was a retired Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Eddie Wood, officiating.
Harold is survived by his wife, Doris McLaurin Brigman; son, Harold Lee Brigman, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Ionescu and Donna Brigman and husband Steven Bullard; sister, Faye Brigman; grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Erica, Ashley, and Cory; 2 great-grandchildren; beloved grand puppy, Trooper.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
There are no words to say to help your heart! Just know you all are in my thoughts and prayers! Remember all your memories you have stored in your mind and heart. Praying for a healing heart!
Glenda West Jackson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved