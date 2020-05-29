Harold Lee Brigman, Sr.
Fayetteville—Master Sergeant Retired US Air Force Harold Lee Brigman Sr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Harold was born October 10, 1934 in Robeson County, NC to the late Dora and Curtis Brigman.
He was an Air Force veteran. Harold was a retired Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Eddie Wood, officiating.
Harold is survived by his wife, Doris McLaurin Brigman; son, Harold Lee Brigman, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Ionescu and Donna Brigman and husband Steven Bullard; sister, Faye Brigman; grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Erica, Ashley, and Cory; 2 great-grandchildren; beloved grand puppy, Trooper.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.