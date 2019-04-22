|
|
Harold R. Haney, Sr.
Blairsville—Harold R Haney, Sr., 87, of Blairsville, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, TN on May 19, 1931. His family later relocated to Polk County, Georgia where he lived until the next chapter of his life took him all over the world.
In 1946, when he was 14 years old, he lied about his age and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. His service tours took him to Europe in the post-war years of World War II and to combat zones against Mao Zedong's militia in China as well as North Korea. Haney is listed among the Chosin Few for surviving the Wonsan-Hungnam-Chosin campaign during the battle of the Chosin Reservoir, a mountainous terrain of North Korea.
After six years in the Marines, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army where he became a "Fighting Soldier from the Sky" serving in the Airborne of the 82nd Division, Special Forces and received the Honor of the Green Beret. Military campaigns include the two Viet Nam War deployments. He retired with 20 years' service to our country.
Harold's civilian life took him to Fayetteville, NC, Delta Junction, AK, Sunset Beach, NC and finally Roswell, GA. He enjoyed spending weekends on the lake with his family, bowling weekly with his friends and watching sports.
Harold is survived by his children Harold R. Haney Jr., Terilyn Haney Callicott (Gary) and Tracy Haney Donnan (Tom). Grandchildren: Rebecca Vazquez, Starla Haney, Jeff Haney, Dustin Haney, Tessa Gilliard, Nicole Brown, Monique Biddle and Reese Donnan. Great-grandchildren: Tyler Vincent, Shone Vazquez, Layla Vazquez, Sunny Stewart, Joseph Biddle, Jack Biddle, Chloe Biddle and Giovanni Brown. Also surviving are his sisters Shirley Haney, Barbara Haney and Myra Haney Quintana (Andrew) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Harold is preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife Glenda D. Haney. Additional precedents include parents Clyde W. and Beatrice Queen Haney and in-laws Raymond Lee and Ella Fields Duncan. Additional family members preceded include siblings Dixie Haney Brannon, Naomi Haney Blair, Nylinda Haney Trenary, Nina Haney Yarborough, Jack Haney, David Haney, Glenda F. Haney and in-law siblings Billie Duncan Jennings and Raymond Terrell Duncan, and great-grandson Timothy Belhumeur.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Marlene Daye, Diana Lewis and Claudette Sawyers of Daye's Adult Care for their professional and compassionate care.
A service will be held on April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA. A Celebration of Life will take place following the service at Big Door Vineyard, 125 Clearwater Trail, White, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019