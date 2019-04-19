Home

POWERED BY

Harold Ray Wilkins


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Ray Wilkins Obituary
Harold Ray Wilkins
Fayetteville — Harold Ray Wilkins, 87, passed away at the NC State Veterans' Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force earning a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He was a lover of tennis, bowling, and fishing.
He was survived by his son, Stuart Ray and wife Brandy Lynn Wilkins of Hope Mills and grandsons, Dallas Durrance, Kadin Wilkins, Leland Wilkins, and Seth Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace D. Wilkins, and grandson, Brandon Wilkins.
There will be a visitation with the family at First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann St, Fayetteville on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial will follow the visitation at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Donna Fowler-Marchant presiding. Harold will be interred at Cross Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.