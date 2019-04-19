|
Harold Ray Wilkins
Fayetteville — Harold Ray Wilkins, 87, passed away at the NC State Veterans' Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Air Force earning a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He was a lover of tennis, bowling, and fishing.
He was survived by his son, Stuart Ray and wife Brandy Lynn Wilkins of Hope Mills and grandsons, Dallas Durrance, Kadin Wilkins, Leland Wilkins, and Seth Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace D. Wilkins, and grandson, Brandon Wilkins.
There will be a visitation with the family at First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann St, Fayetteville on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial will follow the visitation at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Donna Fowler-Marchant presiding. Harold will be interred at Cross Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019