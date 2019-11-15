|
Harriet Elizabeth Adams Taylor
Pinehurst—Harriet Elizabeth Adams Taylor, 79, of Pinehurst, NC passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 7, 1940 in Benson, NC to the late Nannie Verle Godwin Adams and Jonas Franklin Adams. Harriet was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Nell Crisco.
Harriet graduated from Central High School in Fayetteville and went on to attend Fayetteville Technical Community College. She worked for the Postal Exchange for 10 years and for the Department of the Army with Civil Service retiring after 29 years of service. Harriet enjoyed cooking, traveling, gardening, and singing.
She is survived by her loving husband, Luther M. Taylor; her son Edward J. Taylor of Lakewood, WA; her daughter Misty A. Taylor-Paladino of Greensboro, NC; and three grandchildren William Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Isabella Paladino.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday November 20 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. A funeral service will be held Thursday November 21 at 2PM at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with Pastor Horace Warwick officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial P ark.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago IL 60601 or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas TX 75244.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019