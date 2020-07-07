Harry S. Hooks
Fayetteville—Mr. Harry S. Hooks, 95, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
Harry was born on April 18, 1925 in Wilson, North Carolina.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Equifax. Harry was also a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife Priscilla Hooks, of the home; two sons Robert Hooks and wife Erin, of Hickory, NC and Randolph Hooks, of Lunenburg County, VA; three grandchildren U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Hooks, Colleen Hooks, and Shannon Kadel and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Mike Garrett officiating. Inurnment will be private.
The service will also be livestreamed at www.firstprez.com
.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church 102 Ann St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 or Cape Fear Botanical Gardens 536 North Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
.
