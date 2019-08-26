|
Harvey Adrian Allred
Aberdeen—Harvey Adrian Allred, 83 of Aberdeen passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8PM on Monday, August 26th 2019 at the Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Adrian was born October 27, 1935 in Moore County to the late Harvey Clayton "Jack" Allred and Ethel Jane Bailey Allred. Adrian graduated from Aberdeen High School class of 1954-1955. He went on to serve in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962 as a 2nd Class Po2 LE5 Machinist Mate. After leaving the military Adrian worked from 1962 to 1993 as a maintenance supervisor with the McCain Hospital later known as McCain Correctional. After leaving McCain Adrian worked from 1994 to 1999 in Ft. Bragg as a Federal Government Water Plant Operator. Chief Allred was instrumental in the organization of the Crestline Fire Department in 1962-1963 and helped to establish the first building. He ran the 1st call ever even though there was no fire truck. It was a woods fire on County Line road now called Carolina road using only rakes and pine flaps to extinguish the fire. He served as the 3rd chief of the department for over 25 years. He was not only the chief but served as a mentor and father figure to numerous young men and women that came into the fire service many of who are now officers and leaders in the fire service in numerous counties across North Carolina. After retiring as Chief, he joined the Aberdeen Fire Dept. in 2008 where he served as safety officer and later as a member of the "FOG" group. He enjoyed meeting his friends "The Breakfast Group" each morning at Bojangles and assisting each year with the annual Sardine Festival in Aberdeen. Chief Allred also drove a race car number 91 in the Sportsman Division dirt track race. Chief Allred served as past President of the Moore County Fire Fighters Association, the Moore County Fire Chiefs Association and was Chairman of Region 8 the NC State Employees Association. In January of this year he received an award from Moore County Public Safety for over 57 years of dedicated service as an emergency responder. County House Rep. Jamie Boles presented the Order of The Longleaf Pine which is one of the highest honors presented in the state for outstanding service to your community. He also received the NC Dept. of Insurance Commissioner Award.
Adrian is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara Thompson Allred; Two sons, Richard Adrian Allred and wife Asheley and Rodney Lee Allred and wife Marie; four grandchildren Amanda Allred Brown, Amber Dawn Allred, Samantha Nicole Allred, and Jonathan Hally. Adrian was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Collins Hicks. A funeral service will be held 2PM on Tuesday August 27th 2019 at the Aberdeen Fire Department in Aberdeen with burial to follow in Bethesda Cemetery. Memorial may be made in memory of Adrian to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care at 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to the Friends of the Aberdeen Library at PO Box 583, Aberdeen, NC 28315. On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019