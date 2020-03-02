|
Harvey "H.T." Elmore
Hope Mills—Harvey Thomas "H.T." Elmore, 84, of Hope Mills, passed away on Sunday, March 01, 2020 in his home.
Born in Harnett County, he is the son of the late James Oswald and Nellie Hodges Elmore.
H.T. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Retha Elmore; daughters, Lynne Frazier and Ann Hughes; and grandsons, Christopher Frazier and Joshua Hughes.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
H.T. was a longtime member of Hillside Baptist Church and was a dedicated provider for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the H.T. Elmore Memorial Fund c/o Hillside Baptist Church, 3807 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020