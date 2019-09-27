Home

St. Pauls—Harvey (Junior) Hyatt, Jr., 85, died in his home on Thursday September 26th, 2019 in St. Pauls, NC. Mr. Hyatt was born on November 23, 1933 in St. Pauls to parents, Harvey Hyatt, Sr. and Emma Ward Hyatt. He married Flora Mae Beard on August 31st, 1952. Mr. Hyatt was a life-long Farmer who loved his family. He enjoyed watching western movies and was an avid NASCAR fan. Preceded in death by his son, William (Carl) Hyatt, he is survived by his wife Flora Mae Hyatt, of the home; a daughter, Barbara Hyatt Bounds of Red Springs, NC; a son, Thomas (Tommy) Glenn Hyatt and wife Melody of St. Paul's, NC; three sisters, Martha Salter of Havelock, NC, Margaret Powers of Lumberton, NC and Lib McMillan of St. Pauls, NC; six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday September 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in St. Pauls, NC with funeral services scheduled for 3:00 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, NC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Hyatt's life.
