ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Harvey Jack "Pork Chop" Smith


1960 - 2019
Harvey Jack "Pork Chop" Smith Obituary
Harvey Jack "Pork Chop" Smith
Fayetteville—Harvey Jack "Pork Chop" Smith, 59, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Harvey was born to the late Harvey and Edith Smith on March 17, 1960, in Frankfurt, Germany.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Wilfred Smith. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his 10-4 buddies.
Harvey loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He wanted to be a game warden but became an independent trucker instead, which allowed him to see more landscape than he could have ever imagined. He especially enjoyed his trips through the mountains in the fall.
He is survived by Kathy Smith and their son, Travis Smith; brother, Mark Smith; sister, Sheila Lewis; his nieces and nephews, and his faithful pit pups, Dusty, Sable and Cash.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 3:00 to 4:00 PM.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
