MSGT (Ret) Harvey Lee Travis Sr.
Fayetteville—Harvey Lee Travis Sr., retired MSgt, USAF, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. He was 71 years old.
Harvey was born in Hickory, NC on September 7, 1949. He did extremely well in school receiving a scholarship to Louisburg College pursing a degree in Pastoral Studies. Afterwards, he chose to serve his country by joining the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
In 1968, he married the love of his life, Frances, and traveled the world together along with their sons, Lee and Bobby. After his military retirement, he joined the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department for the next 15 years. It was apparent he was an asset to the Sheriff's department when he was presented the Civil Officer of the Year award his first year of duty. He also completed an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice in 1991.
After his second retirement, both Harvey and Frances traveled in their RV all over the US. One of his favorite places on earth was Disney World. He loved being a kid again. They also enjoyed cruising all over the Caribbean. He really enjoyed singing and playing his guitar at church and for the residents at the Bethesda Nursing Home.
Harvey touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed. Nothing was more important than his Faith in God followed by his love for his wife and family.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife Frances, his parents Winfred Travis and Martha Louise Holland.
He is survived by his sons and wives, Lee and Crystal Travis, Bobby and Deborah Travis, both of Fayetteville, NC, brothers Boyce Travis and Dwight Holland, grandchildren, Kayla, Dawson. Amber, Joshua, Parker, Colton, Duke, Emma and Kaitlyn, several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, a Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Dominion Christian Center with Pastor William Craig Autry officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park with the Honor Guard providing Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.