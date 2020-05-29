Hattie Agnew
Fayetteville—90, passed May 28, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Rosary Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Viewing at Funeral Home Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Burial: Raleigh National Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.