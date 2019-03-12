Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hattie Holman


1935 - 2019
Hattie Holman Obituary
Hattie Holman
Fayetteville—Hattie Mae Holman, 83, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in her residence.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Holman.
Hattie is survived by her children, Joseph Holman and wife, Carol of Garner, NC; daughters, Darlene Rudolph and husband, Allen of Vail, AZ; and Elizabeth Holman of Fayetteville, NC; grandson, Joel and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake NC. Interment will follow at Main Post Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
