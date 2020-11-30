H.D. "Cobby" Reaves, Jr.

Chapel Hill—H.D. "Cobby" Reaves Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20th surrounded by his family. Those who knew Cobby understand that it is impossible to sum up the life he led in a few lines but here goes...

A proud "Fed-ville" native, Cobby was born on June 13, 1937 to Hubert Douglas Reaves, Sr and Twila Mae Darden. While technically an only child, Cobby grew up surrounded by large, rambunctious family on both sides. Some of his best and funniest memories are of times spent getting into trouble with the numerous cousins who lived nearby and were like brothers and sisters to him. He valued his family and extended family above all else and rarely let a week go by without reaching out to let someone know he was thinking of them.

Cobby aka "Bee the Buzzer" graduated from Fayetteville Senior High School's Class of 1955 and is remembered fondly by classmates as the kindest soul who never had a harsh word for anyone. As anyone who knows Cobby could tell you, there was only one college for him and that was The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where his passion for all things Tar Heel was cemented. While at UNC, Cobby was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity and graduated in 1959 with a B.S. in Business Administration.

After graduation, Cobby was drafted by the U.S. Army and spent two years (1960-62) with the 109th Counterintelligence Corp stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland. Upon discharge, Cobby returned to Fayetteville and began his lifelong career with Home Federal Savings & Loan Association where he worked from 1962-1999, retiring as President.

In the mid-1960's, Cobby volunteered at a polio vaccine station alongside another Fayetteville native, Ann Oliver Clayton. Cobby was smitten and somehow persuaded Ann to feel the same and they wed in April of 1967 beginning 53 years of marriage.

While in Fayetteville, Cobby took his civic responsibility seriously and held numerous leadership roles including past president of both the Fayetteville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fayetteville Kiwanis Club as well as past chair of the Cumberland County Public Library Board. He was a lifelong member of Highland Presbyterian Church and while he served as both elder and deacon, he was most proud of his role as a Sunday school teacher to middle and high school students. In 1993, he was elected by the North Carolina General Assembly to the UNC System Board of Governors and served two terms from 1993 to 2003, championing what he rightly regarded as the nation's flagship public university system.

Upon retirement, Cobby and Ann relocated to Chapel Hill where he spent the next 20 years surrounded by family, friends and eventually grandchildren and living within a few blocks of his beloved UNC campus. Cobby was a passionate reader, writer and teller of tall tales. He often tried to help friends and family overcome their "misguided politics" and never failed to find a way to work a Dook joke into conversation. He was a kind, gentle soul who never met a stranger and always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. He will be missed beyond words.

Cobby is survived by those he valued above all, his wife of 53 years, Ann Clayton Reaves; daughter Caroline Spencer and husband Jim; son Douglas and wife, Hilary; and four grandsons who made him the proudest "Papa" on earth: Jack (18), Pritchard (15), and twins who carry on his name, Paul and Alex (3), all of Chapel Hill.

Cobby was preceded in death by his parents along with a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He will rest in Memorial Grove on the UNC campus within a few yards of Coach Dean Smith. A fitting end to a wonderful life. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences and remembrances for the grandchildren may be sent in care of Caroline Spencer, 121 Mallette Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.



