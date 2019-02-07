Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3265 Cumberland Road
Fayetteville , NC
Helen Averitt


Helen Averitt Obituary
Helen Averitt
Fayetteville—Helen Elinor Ovesen Thomsen Averitt died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Helen was born April 7, 1932 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Carl G. Averitt, her son Mark (Betty Jo), her daughter Suzanne Gover (Tony), grandchildren Allison Averitt, Heath Gover, and Lindsey Alexander (Carlos) and 6 great-grandchildren.
Helen was predeceased by her father Victor Thomsen, her mother Esther Thomsen, and stepmother Sophie Thomsen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 3265 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
