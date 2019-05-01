|
Helen D. Nordan
Fayetteville—Helen Dean Nordan, 86, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Born in Fayetteville, Helen was the daughter of the late Roy and Sarah Dean. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nordan; and son, Robert Nordan, Jr.
Helen is survived by her son, Keith Nordan and his wife Tina; brother, Howard Dean; sister, Barbara Land; and brother, Roy Lee Dean, Jr.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
With deep appreciation, Mrs. Nordan's family would like to thank the ICU staff at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for their loving care during her time there.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2019