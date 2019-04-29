|
Helen Jeanne Floyd
Fayetteville — Mrs. Helen Jeanne Floyd passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 82.
Jeanne was born in Charlotte, NC on July 1, 1936, to Helen and Ward Flowers. She attended Queens College and Flora MacDonald College, majoring in piano. She was a pianist at Walnut Creek Country Club and Goldsboro Country Club and various functions in town. Jeanne enjoyed music and needlepoint. She was married in Charlotte at Caldwell Memorial Presbyterian Church on August 26, 1956, to Sammy Edward Floyd. Sam was a purchasing agent for Duke Power Company. She and Sam moved to Goldsboro in 1977 when Sam began his forty years of work with Beasley Media group. They moved to Fayetteville in 2011, where Sam passed away in 2018.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Sam Floyd, September 26, 2018, and her grandson, Raymond John Winter of Raleigh, NC, July 9, 2010.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Floyd of Raleigh, NC and Sammy Floyd Jr.; a daughter, Helen Winter (Raymond) of Raleigh, NC; two granddaughters, Koren Hilliard (Sean) of Wake Forest, NC and Michelle Winter, a great granddaughter, Maddison Grace Hilliard. Also surviving are a dear sister-in-law, Lib Floyd and brother-in-law, Bill Floyd, of Warsaw, NC and brother-in-law, Ronald Floyd of Raeford, NC, as well as, beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or recent flood victims.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019