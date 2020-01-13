|
|
Helen M. Helms
Kitty Hawk—Helen Marie Dowdy Helms, 83 years, passed away after her battle with Alzheimer's January 3, 2020 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Originally of Roseboro, NC, Helen was born January 14, 1936, the oldest child of Morel C. Dowdy and Helen Marie Holland Dowdy.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Debra Jean Helms and Susan Helms Aldana; her sons, Kevin D. Helms, Sr. and Marvin Helms; and her brother Jerry L. Dowdy.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Martha Tucker and husband James, of Kitty Hawk, NC; her sons, Norman Helms, Jr. and partner Nikki Manow of Smithfield, NC, and Ronald L. Helms and wife Dale of Roseboro, NC; daughter-in-law Denise S. Helms also of Roseboro; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda D. Galvin (Bob) of Stedman, NC; her brother, Donald C. Dowdy (Patricia) of Greensboro, NC and five nephews.
Marie was a member of Roseboro United Methodist Church from childhood through adulthood, until she became a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Clinton, NC. She worshipped the Lord with all her heart and began everyday with prayer and meditation, by listening to scripture and faithfully reading her bible.
Marie attended Mars Hills College, Highsmith's Hospital Nursing School, and Worth's Business College. She was also an in-home care giver for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as helping her friends and neighbors. She will be greatly missed. May God bless those who knew her and loved her.
Plans for Marie's memorial service will be announced at a later time. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020