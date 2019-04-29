|
Helen Rees
Spartanburg—Spartanburg, SC: Helen Christine Rees, 87, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Francis Rees and the daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Johnson.
Mrs. Rees lived a full life. She was a super loving mother and a social butterfly. She never met a stranger and if you met her she would bring a smile to your face. She was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two sons Mark Swart and wife Amanda of Chesnee, SC, and Michael Swart and wife Margaret of Palmer AK; a stepson Jeff Rees of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Owen Johnson; and two sisters Katie Leathead and Ruth Freiberg.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2505 Village Dr., Fayetteville, NC, 28304.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019