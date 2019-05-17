|
|
Helen Stuckey Duke
Fayetteville—Helen Stuckey Duke, 82, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on May 15, 2019. Throughout her life , she truly exceeded her high school superlatives, most dependable and biggest chatterbox. She was a devoted wife for 60 years, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, a friend to all, a NC State Wolfpack fan, a retired Cumberland County School employee, and most importantly, a servant of the Lord.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Connie and Vara Stuckey; brothers Roy, Coy Lee, Robert, and Wayne Stuckey; and grandson Thomas Bowles. She is survived by her husband, Edgar Thomas Duke (Tom) of Fayetteville; her sister, Mary Grantham of Goldsboro; daughter Delia Duke Bowles (Dee) & husband Dave of Hope Mills; son Edgar T. Duke Jr. (Ed) & wife Beth of Raleigh; and her greatest pride and joy, her grandchildren Samantha Duke, Brad Bowles, and Daniel Duke.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 4 p.m. at Village Baptist Church 906 S McPherson Church Rd in Fayetteville with visitation starting at 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Arc of Hope Mills and Pruitt Health Hospice for the love and devotion they showed to our dear wife, mother, and precious Nana.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the or to Village Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 17 to May 18, 2019