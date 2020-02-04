|
|
Helen Sue Worth
Fayetteville—Helen Sue Worth, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She grew up in Shelby, NC and was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill.
Sue was preceded in death by her older brother, Dr. Don Cheek and her son in law, Fred Costabile.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walker Yeatman Worth, Jr. and her children, Susan Worth Costabile and Walker Y. Worth III.
Sush, as she was affectionately known, was adored by her five grandchildren; William Worth Costabile, Hannah Costabile McElveen, John Gilliam Keefe (Jack), Rebecca Keefe Kwasnick and Walker Y. Worth IV. She also leaves one great grandson, Holt Worth McElveen.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers from Home Instead for the dedicated care they provided for many years as well as additional caregivers, Marilyn Whitted and Debra Peterson.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 4 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020