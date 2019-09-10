|
Helen Teague
Fayetteville—Mrs. Helen Melton (Culbreth) Teague passed away September 9, 2019 in Autumn Care of Fayetteville at the age of 95.
Mrs. Teague was a lifelong member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. She was born in Moore County, NC on June 3, 1924 to the late Alson Melton and Eva Baker Melton. Preceding her in death along with her parents are her first husband, Howard A. Culbreth, Sr., her second husband James L. Teague, a son, James A. Culbreth, two sisters, Hazel and Dorothy, three brothers, George, James and Dewey, and a son-in-law, Pat Russell.
Mrs. Teague is survived by a son, Howard Culbreth (Beverly) of Fayetteville; two daughters, Eva C. Russell of Winterville, and Gayle T. Frinak (John) of Fayetteville; a brother, Howard Melton of Raeford; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jean H. Melton of Stedman.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 and 2:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Galatia Presbyterian Church with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM with Reverend Brett Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in the Galatia Presbyterian Church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019