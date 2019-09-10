Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Galatia Presbyterian Church
8800 Galatia Church Road
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Galatia Presbyterian Church
8800 Galatia Church Road
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Helen Teague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Teague Obituary
Helen Teague
Fayetteville—Mrs. Helen Melton (Culbreth) Teague passed away September 9, 2019 in Autumn Care of Fayetteville at the age of 95.
Mrs. Teague was a lifelong member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. She was born in Moore County, NC on June 3, 1924 to the late Alson Melton and Eva Baker Melton. Preceding her in death along with her parents are her first husband, Howard A. Culbreth, Sr., her second husband James L. Teague, a son, James A. Culbreth, two sisters, Hazel and Dorothy, three brothers, George, James and Dewey, and a son-in-law, Pat Russell.
Mrs. Teague is survived by a son, Howard Culbreth (Beverly) of Fayetteville; two daughters, Eva C. Russell of Winterville, and Gayle T. Frinak (John) of Fayetteville; a brother, Howard Melton of Raeford; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jean H. Melton of Stedman.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 and 2:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Galatia Presbyterian Church with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM with Reverend Brett Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in the Galatia Presbyterian Church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now