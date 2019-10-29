|
|
Helen Tyndall
Roseboro—Mrs. Helen Williams Tyndall, 75 of Roseboro passed away at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, Oct. 31 at Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Hall, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens
Mrs. Tyndall was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Houston and Grace Strickland Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Judy Cashwell and brother-in-law, Jimmy Cashwell. She retired from the PNC Bank.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Tyndall of the home; daughter, Cheryl Tyndall Smith and husband, Tommy of Lugoff, SC; three grandchildren, 1st Lt. Hunter Smith of Chapin, SC, Jenni Gayle Smith and Thomas Smith both of Lugoff, SC; brother, Larry Williams and wife, Nancy of Autryville; two brother-in-laws, Prentice Tyndall and wife, Nancy of Wade and Johnny Tyndall and wife, Faye of Clinton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, Oct., 30 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019