Helen Tyson Yates
Fayetteville, NC—Helen Tyson Yates, 88, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Helen was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Yates; sister, Doris Beaman; and brother, Billy Tyson.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Teresa Yates and granddog, Joseph of Fayetteville, NC; son, Steve Yates and wife, Sharon of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Sarah Gonzales; and grandchildren, James Yates, Jerri Yates, Joe Yates, Jr., and Jessica Valin and husband, Daniel.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00 pm.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, 2019