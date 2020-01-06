|
|
Helen V. Smith
Hope Mills—Helen Viola Smith, age 89, of Hope Mills passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 5, 1930 in Orrum, North Carolina and is the daughter of the late Daniel Bryant and Ethel Dow Bryant. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Smith and siblings, J.D Bryant, Ruby Woodall, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Bryant, and Charles Bryant.
Helen was an active member of Highland Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Delane Engle and husband Tim, and Shyrene Ford and husband Henry; grandchildren, Gregory Todd Brown, Hombre Lee, and Denise Jackson and husband Matt; sisters, Jewel Johnson, Kathy Graham and Wanda Sue Troller; six great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Partin of Plymouth Church in Raleigh officiating. Interment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church in Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020