|
|
Helena Jane (Johnson) Autry
Stedman — Mrs. Helena Jane (Johnson) Autry, 62 passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Macedonia Holiness Church, 207 Indian Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312, officiating will be Pastor Ken Simmons and Pastor Ronnie Johnson. Burial will follow at Johnson Family Cemetery in Stedman.
The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Autry; daughters, Robbie Autry, Shannon Peoples & husband, Charles Peoples, II and Ashley Jones & husband, Christopher Jones; parents, Levie Evander Johnson and Helen Mae (Strickland) Johnson; grandchildren, Jeffrey McGaw, Kaiba, Octavia and Malachi Peoples, Sedona, Anthony and Christian Jones; and brothers, Ronald Evander Johnson, Donald Ray Johnson & wife, Connie and Danny Martin Johnson & wife, Lorie.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2019