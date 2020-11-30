1/1
Helga S. Crisostomo
Helga S. Crisostomo
Fayetteville—Mrs. Helga Stadelmann Crisostomo, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Born in Altenburg, East Germany, Helga is the daughter of the late Peter Stadelmann and Martha Schmidt Stadelmann. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Petra; and siblings, Monika, Gerhard, and Hertha.
Helga is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Antonio B. Crisostomo; daughters, Sandra (Paul), Diane (Greg), and Michelle (David); grandchildren, Vincent (Tiffany), Jacklyn (Gage), Christopher (Jessica), Alan, Samantha, and Ashlynn; great granddaughter, Ava; sisters, Ursula, Doris, Gabriele, and Ilona; and a host of other family and friends.
Helga was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
