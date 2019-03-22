|
Helga T. Soland
Fayetteville—Mrs. Helga T. Soland of Fayetteville, NC passed away March 19, 2019. Mrs. Soland was born to the late Martin and Anna Dinkel in Munich, Germany, and was raised in Augsburg, Germany. There she met and married her beloved Donnie in 1961. After 30 years of Army life, they retired in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Soland is survived by her daughters Michelle Oxford and husband John, of New Market, AL, and Nicole Soland of Hope Mills, NC. Mrs. Soland was predeceased by her loving husband in 2007.
Mrs. Soland was best known for her endearing personality and touched everyone with her kindhearted nature. She was very proud of her German heritage as evidenced by her love of German cooking, baking, and polka dancing. She was the life of every party but was also the perfect Army wife. Her house was always spotless, she enjoyed gardening, and always made sure that her husband and children were well cared for. There's nothing she wouldn't do for her family. The only thing that surpassed her love for her family was her love for God. Her favorite expression was "Without God you have nothing."
A memorial service with a funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fayetteville, NC. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 22 to Apr. 7, 2019