Henry Allen Buxton

Henry Allen Buxton Obituary
Henry Allen Buxton
Hope Mills—Mr. Henry Allen Buxton, age 71, of Hope Mills departed this life Wednesday April 17, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m. in the Baptist Union Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Church Cemetery
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: companion; Mary Covington; three daughters; Alma Freeman, Monica Currie and Melanie Buxton-Malloy; three brothers; Johnnie Buxton, Jr., Larry Donnell Buxton and James Alton Buxton; two sisters; Margaret McNair and Georgia Murphy and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
