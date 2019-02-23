|
Henry Allen Vann
Fayetteville—Henry Allen Vann, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 8, 1926 to the late Willie Jefferson and Lela Mae Vann. Also, preceding Henry in death was his loving wife of 65 years, Helen; sisters, Gertrude Moore, Eloise Howard, and Lula Bell Thornton; and brother, Thurman Vann.
Henry is survived by his sons, Bernard Vann, Ennis Vann and wife Gloria, Eddie Vann and wife Leslie, Lamont Vann and wife Annedore; grandchildren, Allen and wife Valerie, Christy, Vanessa and husband Brian, Constance and husband Edward, Melissa and husband Robert, Brandon, Garrett, Josh and wife Bailey, and Rachel and husband Soren; and 12 great grandchildren.
He proudly served in the US Army as an MP during WWII.
Mr. Vann retired as a Sergeant from the Fayetteville Police Department after 30 years of service.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral will immediately follow. The service will conclude with his burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019