Henry Fulton Williams
Fayetteville—Henry Fulton "Hawk" Williams, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on January 14. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Boyce and Helen Raynor Williams, and brothers, Allen and Ron Williams. Henry is survived by his loving wife, Janet Crumbley Williams, and step-son David M. Owens, Jr. of the home; sister, Debbie Searcy and husband Stuart of Hickory, NC and children, Ross and Michael; brother, Donnie Williams and wife Diane of Wilmington, NC and children, Kimberlee, Heather and Chris; brother, Mark Williams and wife Michelle of Wade, NC and children, Tyler and Zachary; sister-in law, Pam Williams of Eastover, NC and daughter, Ashley Harden; sister-in-law, Yvonne Crumbley Porter of Eastover; brother-in-law, Wynn Crumbley of Raleigh, NC and children, Tyler and Christopher, 8 great-nieces and 6 great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Henry on Saturday, January 18, at Center Baptist Church, 4210 Center Church Rd., Wade, NC, with Pastor Joe Hickson officiating. Visitation is at 2 PM followed by a 3 PM service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the at .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020