Henry Joseph Baran, Jr.
Fayetteville—Henry Joseph Baran, Jr., 71, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Henry was born July 14, 1948 in Johnstown, PA to Henry J. Baran, Sr. and Betty Matovich Baran. He was preceded in death by his parents. Henry served in the U. S. Navy from 1967 until 1971 and fought in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Baran, of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Dea Farrell and husband, Daniel Farrell, of Fort Lee, VA; and Cyndl Ison and husband, Bradley Ison, of Fayetteville, NC; step-daughters, Denise Stout of Fayetteville, NC and Desiree Lucia of Sumter, SC; a brother, David Baran and wife, Cheryl Baran, of Fayetteville, NC; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, May 7, 2020 in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28304.
