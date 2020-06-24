Henry Keith West
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Keith West
Dunn —Henry Keith West passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born July 30, 1950, Keith was a special person to all who knew him. Kind and giving, sometimes to a fault, Keith loved family and friends unconditionally, and spent a good bit of time reaching out to let them know.
Keith was born in Clinton, NC. He spent most of his life living and working in Fayetteville with Sears and McDonald Lumber Company. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. In recent years, Keith was a resident of Dunn and, for most of that time, lived in the Chelsea Apartment neighborhood for older adults where he had many friends who cared deeply for him.
Keith was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Lea, and his parents, Henry and Maggie West, of Fayetteville, who he loved and missed so dearly. Keith is survived by a brother, Steve West and his wife, Joan of Mississippi, and a sister, Mary Beth Phillips and her husband, Bill, both of Browns Summit, NC. He is also survived by nephews Will Phillips of Tampa, FL and Jonathan West, of Knoxville, TN, as well as two nieces, Maggie Phillips of Austin, TX, and Kelsey West of Knoxville, TN. In addition, there are many cousins with whom Keith had stayed in touch over the years. He cared deeply about family.
There will be a graveside service at 11 AM, Friday June 26th. We will be observing social distancing rules and wearing masks to protect attendees.
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved