Henry Keith West

Dunn —Henry Keith West passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born July 30, 1950, Keith was a special person to all who knew him. Kind and giving, sometimes to a fault, Keith loved family and friends unconditionally, and spent a good bit of time reaching out to let them know.

Keith was born in Clinton, NC. He spent most of his life living and working in Fayetteville with Sears and McDonald Lumber Company. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. In recent years, Keith was a resident of Dunn and, for most of that time, lived in the Chelsea Apartment neighborhood for older adults where he had many friends who cared deeply for him.

Keith was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Lea, and his parents, Henry and Maggie West, of Fayetteville, who he loved and missed so dearly. Keith is survived by a brother, Steve West and his wife, Joan of Mississippi, and a sister, Mary Beth Phillips and her husband, Bill, both of Browns Summit, NC. He is also survived by nephews Will Phillips of Tampa, FL and Jonathan West, of Knoxville, TN, as well as two nieces, Maggie Phillips of Austin, TX, and Kelsey West of Knoxville, TN. In addition, there are many cousins with whom Keith had stayed in touch over the years. He cared deeply about family.

There will be a graveside service at 11 AM, Friday June 26th. We will be observing social distancing rules and wearing masks to protect attendees.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.



