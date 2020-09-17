Henry L. McLeod, Jr.
Laurinburg—Henry Lawrence McLeod, Jr., age 92, departed this earth and transitioned to his heavenly home on September 16, 2020, where he was greeted with open arms by his wife, Stennett.
Born February 14, 1928 in Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence McLeod and Mary Alice John McLeod. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Thomas Grover and Alice John Hunt.
He is survived by his children, Mary Powell Rhodes (Bob), Mack McLeod (Rebecca), Catherine Gilmore (John), and John McLeod.
"Daddy Rhee's" love and adoration for his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren will always be a cherished memory for John Daniel Rhodes, Sarah Catherine Rhodes, Ian McLeod (fiancée, Jess Luckett), Morgan McLeod (Alicen), William Gilmore (Whitney), and Hadley and Alice Gilmore.
He is also survived by his two nieces, Laura Grover Walls (Mike) and Mary Lawrence Grover.
Henry was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and a 1949 graduate of Duke University. After graduation, he served four years in the United States Air Force, having been stationed in England during the Korean War. Henry served as President of the family's farming operations, J.T. John Company, for over 30 years.
Until his health began to fail, Henry was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church. He served in numerous leadership capacities, was a member of United Methodist Men, and taught Sunday School for the Ed Guest Men's Class.
A graveside service for Henry Lawrence McLeod, Jr. will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask or face covering. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Memorials in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com