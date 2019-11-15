|
Henry M. Colvin Sr.
Fayetteville—Henry Mitchell Colvin Sr., a community pillar, prominent business owner, cherished friend and loved one, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Mr. Colvin is the co-founder of Colvin Funeral Homes. At a young age, he gave up farming and moved to Fayetteville to begin a career as a successful entrepreneur and business owner. With a vision in his heart, Mr. Colvin defied the odds by teaching himself how to build houses and successfully undertook entrepreneurial endeavors.
In the 1960s, Mr. Colvin rose to prominence as a premiere African American contractor in the City of Fayetteville and surrounding communities. Through hard work, faith, and dedication, he and his wife Elva founded Colvin Funeral Home in 1971, which has expanded over the last 50 years into a multigenerational corporation. Often known for his zealous work ethic and no-nonsense demeanor, Mr. Colvin acquired the nickname "Wolf" by his loved ones. Mr. Colvin left a lasting impression with those he met. He was admired by many and was a cornerstone in the community.
Mr. Colvin is survived by his wife, Elva Colvin; children, Henry "Mitch" Colvin Jr., Michael Colvin, Sheila Colvin Singleton, Rodney Colvin, Bonnie Jackson; sisters, Ora Jones, Mary Williams; grandchildren, Natasha Singleton, Mario Malloy, Helena Malloy, Charles Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Natalie Moore, Porscha Colvin, Micheala Colvin, Ashley Colvin, Harrison Colvin, Mya Colvin; other relatives and friends.
Mr. Colvin's viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Colvin Funeral Home Chapel in Fayetteville. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12:00pm at Simon Temple AME Zion Church, burial to follow at Rockfish Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be sent to Eastern North Carolina Chapter , 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019