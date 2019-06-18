Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Fayetteville , NC View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Fayetteville , NC View Map Inurnment Following Services St. Patrick's Catholic Church Church Columbarium Fayetteville , NC View Map Dr. Henry M. Izurieta

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Henry M. Izurieta

Fayetteville—Dr. Henry M. Izurieta, 83, passed away Sunday, June 16th, 2019. Henry was born in Ecuador and was a resident of Fayetteville for over 50 years.

After graduating from medical school in Madrid, Spain, Henry moved his family to Bridgeport, Connecticut to complete an Internal Medicine Residency. Military service then brought him to Ft. Bragg, where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1970 at the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel. After his military service, he started his private practice faithfully serving his patients in the Fayetteville area and surrounding community for nearly 40 years. Henry also served as attending plant physician at the Kelly Springfield Tire Company. Upon his retirement from private practice, he remained active working with medical residents at SRAHEC, and volunteering at the CARE Clinic. During his medical career, Henry achieved many accolades and honors including being inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Physicians.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty. He is survived by his 4 children: son Carl Izurieta and wife Tina of Waxhaw; son Francis Izurieta and wife Heather of Waxhaw; daughter Maria Izurieta-Herring and husband Stephen of Fayetteville; son John Paul Izurieta and wife Shana of Kernersville.; 7 grandchildren- Stephanie Izurieta-Stall(Matthew); Christopher Izurieta (Lindsey); Aubrey Izurieta; Catherine and Sarah Herring; Leah and Alexandrea Izurieta; 2 great grandchildren Leighton and Malcolm Stall; 3 brothers Alphonso, Eduardo and Jaime and numerous nephews and nieces.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fayetteville. Inurnment immediately after in the Church Columbarium followed by a social gathering in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The family will also receive friends at the Church from 10am to 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The CARE Clinic, PO Box 53438, Fayetteville, NC 28305 or St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries