Henry Peyton Lee

Henry Peyton Lee Obituary
Henry Peyton Lee
Dunn—Mr. Henry Peyton Lee, 90, of Dunn died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Shady Grove OFWB with Rev. Chris Hall, Rev. Stephen Prescott, and Rev. Jesse Fulcher officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Peyton is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Dawson Lee; son, Michael Peyton Lee and wife Cynthia of Dunn; grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Lee and Cayla Mae Lee; brother, Wayne Jackson Lee and wife Judy of Dunn; sisters-in-law, Frances Dawson Norris and Gwen Wrenn Dawson. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Skinner & Smith Funeral Home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove OFWB Church 7605 Newton Grove Hwy. Dunn, NC 28334.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
