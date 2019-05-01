Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Herbert Monroe Griffin


Herbert Monroe Griffin Obituary
Herbert Monroe Griffin
Fuquay-Varina—Herbert Monroe Griffin, 76, of Fuquay-Varina formerly of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Herbert is preceded in death by his son, Ben Griffin and a granddaughter, Christine Griffin.
He is survived by his wife, Anne B. Griffin; son, Joe M. Griffin; daughter, Barbara Anne Griffin; brothers, Jimmy Griffin and Paul Griffin (Nancy); sister, Terry Price; grandchildren, Candace, Joey, Rebecca, and Georgia; great-grandchildren, Travis and Myles.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 3, 2019
