Herbert Richard Zimmerman

Herbert Richard Zimmerman Obituary
Herbert Richard
Zimmerman
Fayetteville—Herbert Richard Zimmerman, 83, passed away at his home on January 24, 2020. He was born on October 12,1937 in Wilkes- Barre, PA.
He is survived by two sons, Michael R. Zimmerman of Fayetteville, NC and Kenneth Wheeler of Kingston, PA; one daughter, Charlene Zimmerman of Fayetteville, NC; three granddaughters, Andrea, Morgan and Ashley.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
