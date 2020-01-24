|
|
Herbert Richard
Zimmerman
Fayetteville—Herbert Richard Zimmerman, 83, passed away at his home on January 24, 2020. He was born on October 12,1937 in Wilkes- Barre, PA.
He is survived by two sons, Michael R. Zimmerman of Fayetteville, NC and Kenneth Wheeler of Kingston, PA; one daughter, Charlene Zimmerman of Fayetteville, NC; three granddaughters, Andrea, Morgan and Ashley.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020