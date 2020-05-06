|
Herman E. Shook, Jr.
York, SC—Mr. Herman "Eddie" Shook, Jr., 69, of York, SC, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC 29710.
Mr. Shook was born December 30, 1950 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Herman Ethredge Shook, Sr. and Maggie Grace Clark Shook. Eddie, as he was known to family and friends. A name given to him by his grandfather.
Eddie was raised in Massy Hill. Wanting to see more, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 serving until 1971 and was in the reserves from 1971 to 1973. He was stationed at Portsmouth, NH, where he met the most beautiful young women, Anita Currie, and they married on December 9, 1971. After his service in the Navy he remained in NH working at J. D. Cahill before being transferred to York, SC. He retired after 25 years.
He enjoyed gardening, family get togethers, and trying to cook dishes like Mama use to. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Clark and Linda Baker, and a brother, James E. Shook.
Survivors are his wife of 49 years Anita L. Shook; daughter Sara Rock (Jon) of York, SC; sons Edward J. Shook (Thouncy) of Portsmouth, NH and David Shook of York, SC; grandchildren Alaina, Briana, and Lucas; sisters Debbie Lee (Dennis) of Stedman, NC, Hilda Stubbs (Ernie) of Hope Mills, NC, Lisa Britt (Stanley) of Wade, NC, Teresa Maxwell (Tracey) of Eastover, NC; and brother Ricky Shook (Brenda) of Fayetteville, NC.
"Fair winds and following seas, you will always be in our hearts"
