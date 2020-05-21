|
|
Hilda Christine Sherard
Fayetteville—Mrs. Hilda Christine Sherard passed on May 18, 2020. She was the daughter of David James Boone and Gertrude Malpass Boone. Hilda was a native of Sampson County.
Mrs. Sherard was a graduate of Clinton High School, Mars Hill College and Wake Forest College. Hilda was a teacher with Alamance County Schools for 30 years and was a member of the local, state and national retired teachers' organizations. Hilda was an active member within her community and was a member of Duke Power Retirees' Club. Hilda attended First Christian United Church for 30 years where she served in various positions such as deaconess, Sunday school teacher, church librarian, lay reader and nursery worker. Throughout her membership at First Christian United Church, Hilda served roles on the church's official board, The Board of Christian Education, The Women's Fellowship and The Church of Women United.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents David James Boone and Gertrude Malpass Boone, stepmother, Elma Boyette Boone, husband R. Lankford Rudd and second husband John Frank Sherard Jr., brother Milton James Boone Jr. and wife Allene and sisters Frances, Margaret and Mildred Boone. Hilda is survived by sister Patricia Boone Harris and husband Karl of Fayetteville, NC, two nephews, Milton James Boone and wife Laura of Jamestown, NC and James Raymond Harris of Fayetteville, NC, one niece, Karla Harris Marshburn and wife Billie Jo of Fayetteville, NC, stepdaughters, Stephanie Sherard Huffstetler and husband Sam, Janet Sherard Foster and husband Bo, and Kathryn Sherard Thompson, all of Burlington, NC, four stepgrandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, three great nephews and one great-great nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the First Christian UCC Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1678, Burlington, NC 27216.
A private memorial and graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020